Inside Scoop: Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 Paycheck And Bollywood Debut Will Shock You!

People hold on to your seats because we have some juicy reports concerning Shehnaaz Gill, a much-loved Bigg Boss 13 participant! Recently, the vibrant and outspoken actress made news of a surprising admission she made on The Kapil Sharma Show. Can you figure it out? So, prepare yourselves because it’s going to be a doozy!

Shehnaaz Gill’s revelation on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shehnaaz revealed her remuneration for appearing on the popular reality program, and it seems that she was the lowest hiring, according to reports. Despite being one of the show’s key draws, the actress reportedly earned a dismal Rs. 4.5 lakhs each week. That’s hardly much, considering that some other finalists received considerably larger payments.

But wait, Shehnaaz doesn’t seem upset by the poor amount. The actress even said that she was the costliest in the end. Talk about flipping the script?





Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Folks, that’s not all. Shehnaaz has established herself in Bollywood. In the next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she will be making her acting debut alongside Salman Khan. Salman allegedly granted her free reign to choose any cost when he contacted her for the project. Are you serious? The industry admires her to that extent.

Not to mention, Shehnaaz has experience in the entertainment sector. She has already appeared in four Punjabi movies, and according to reports, her yearly earnings total about Rs. 3 crores. However, pundits believe that her revenue will soar after her Bollywood debut!

It’s no secret that Shehnaaz has a sizable fan base, and they have high hopes for her as she makes her Bollywood debut. Remembering that this is a significant step for the actor, it is imperative that she give a standout performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21, 2023.

We are eager to see what the actress has in store for us next because she is on the fast track to success. Watch this space for more information on this budding talent!