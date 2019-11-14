Inside Tour Of Katrina Kaif’s Bandra Home: The Actress Loves Colors & Fancy Interiors

Katrina Kaif is one of the most talented and most beautiful actresses in Bollywood today. She has been in the industry for over 15 years and her work has stunned everyone. Not only is she loved for her looks, but she has also given some amazing movies alongside superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more. She has her own home in Bandra and she has decorated it in her own uncanny way.

Let’s have a look at the first picture. You can see many colors popping out along with a number of fancy furniture and some beautiful paintings as well. There’s a very ethereal spiral staircase inside the drawing-room of her home. You can also point out some indoor plants and books in the room.

The second picture sees Kat posing in one of her rooms, which has a stylish shelf of books, showpieces and some beautiful interiors. Let’s ignore the fact that it was a bit messy.

However, it was her gorgeous sofa covers and paintings on the wall that grabbed our attention. The other picture sees Katrina Kaif posing in her bathroom with a book in her hand. Cosy lights, simple interiors and hygienic is how we would like to describe it!