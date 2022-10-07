Insider On Deepika-Ranveer Relationship: Are They Splitting Up? →

Rumours have it that there is strife in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s utopia, but the duo is systematically debunking those claims. The separation rumours have been swirling for a while now, but the couple has finally put them to rest with affectionate displays on social media and in public appearances.

Ranveer posted pictures of his hot pink look avatar on Friday evening, and fans went wild in the comments section. Deepika responded to Ranveer’s Instagram post with a comment of her own, writing ‘edible’ with a lip emoji.

Ranveer Singh has now gone on Twitter to comment on Deepika’s affiliation with a jewellery brand, calling her his queen. Ranveer replied to the jewellery brand’s tweet, writing, “My Queen! You are making us proud”

The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier pic.twitter.com/mwjr8qY2Vm — Cartier (@Cartier) October 3, 2022

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot after dating for six years and went viral recently alleging that the two had hit a tough patch in their relationship. However, based on Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram comments, it’s safe to assume that such claims are merely rumours.

The way they always have been posting cute comments on each other’s Instagram posts or always rooting each other on film awards, they are a couple we all should be proud of. They don’t call it “couple goals” for nothing. Couples who never miss an opportunity to show the world their bond are the kind of people we all want to look up to.

It’s true that these two have always been more than willing to share their love on social media, but no one knows how many times they’ve been sweetly encouraging each other behind the scenes. It’s clear that both of them are feeling as confident and gorgeous as ever, with each other’s unwavering support. Hopefully, we’ll keep seeing them being “couple goals” in the years to come!

Ranveer Singh will appear in the upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is set to release in 2023. Ranveer also owns the rights to “Cirkus” by Rohit Shetty. Deepika Padukone has a work project called “Pathaan” in the works, which is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years.

Deepika will also appear in the remake of “The Intern” and Amitabh Bachchan’s “Project K.” She also stars in the film “Fighter” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.