Nia Sharma, after playing the role of Ekta Kapoor’s powerful supernatural serial Naagin, right after that the actress enjoys massive success on television and has increased a devoted fan following for her acting ability. Nia Sharma gets massively trolled again for posting hot and steamy pictures on her Instagram. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a couple of snaps looking all sexy while at the same time parading her red attractive high heels.

TELEVISION ACTRESS NIA SHARMA

In the picture, Nia is seen wearing a white co-ords with an overdramatic crop top as her top sleeves were taking a portion of the edge, cooperating with a cut skirt. Nonetheless, what’s grabbing everyone’s attention is her red dynamic stilettos and her red striking lipstick. Keeping her make-up negligible, Nia is overflowing vintage or retro vibes because of her tasteful haircut. The pictures appeared to be from her photoshoots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHHmcpflf-R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing it on her page, she captioned it as, “High Heels are pleasure With Pain…”. ” Before sharing this image, Nia treated her fans with another series of pictures where she is seen wearing a bare shading dress which likewise has sensational sleeves. In any case, her shimmery eye shadow was all the rage and one can move their eyes from her. The look is just raising her oomph factor. She captioned the photos as, “Hello! Try not to begin Drama and afterward state you Hate it.. @shurabhavinofficial @sankpalsavita”