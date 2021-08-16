Interesting Edit By Navya Naveli Nanda: ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ Replaced By ‘Manike Mage Hithe’

Bollywood’s veteran star Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Kaalia’ was released in the year 1981, with the super hit song ‘Jahan Teri Ye Nazar Hai’. The song has been very famous since it hit the theatres. Contrarily, Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently edited the song amazingly. The video reached her fans and followers and responded to be the most interesting on the platform.

Amitabh took to Instagram to share the video with his fans and followers. In the video, the audio was replaced by the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. The video has stood out a lot, and gained love and fun accordingly. Alongside, the veteran actor captioned, “Part 2… Kya kiya… kya ho gaya…!! But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’… and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house, granddaughter Navya Naveli… But honestly, Manike is playing in the loop the whole night… impossible to stop listening to it… SUUUPPEEERRRBBB.”

Watch the video here:

On that note, both Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter commented on the video. Shweta commented with several rocket emojis and Navya commented, “Hahaha love you.” Besides them, there were other followers too, who all flooded the comment section thoroughly.

Talking of the film, ‘Kaalia (1981)’ featured Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, Jagdeep, and KN Singh. ‘Jahan Teri Ye Nazar Hai’ was originally sung by Kishore Kumar. The song is considered one of the most iconic songs of the 80s.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is getting ready for a comeback with his reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’. A few days back, he took to Instagram to share the status with his fans and followers. Sharing a picture of himself sitting on the host’s chair, he captioned, “… Back … on that chair from 2000 … that’s 21 years … a timeline …!! … and gratitude to all that came along … this look … @priyapatilstudio.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on Chehre. Besides, he has other projects too – Goodbye, Brahmastra and Jhund, as per reports.