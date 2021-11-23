International Emmy Awards 2021: Vir Das, Sushmita Sen And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Could Not Win Any Awards

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dropped out of the race for this year’s International Emmy Awards. Along with him, Netflix has also disappointed stand-up comedian Vir Das. Director Ram Madhvani has also suffered a setback as his Sushmita Sen starrer web series ‘Aarya’ could not bag any award here after nomination. International Emmy Awards are announced every year in America to reward TV series and OTT series and their actors etc. Every year, the Awards Selection Committee takes feedback from the experts in the respective languages ​​based in those countries for nominations and selection of the winners for these awards.

Netflix was high on Monday night’s International Emmy Awards in New York that its “Serious Men” star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his comedy series “Vir Das For India” will be given awards. For this, he also reached New York with his entire team. But as soon as the awards were announced, he was disappointed. The International Emmy Awards 2021 were divided into 16 categories. The nominations for these awards were announced on September 23 itself. These included 44 nominated stars from 24 countries. Nawazuddin Siddiqui received nominations in the Best Actor category from India, while Vir Das’s show received nominations in the Best Comedy Show category. Ram Madhvani’s show was nominated in the Best Drama category. Last year Richie Mehta’s show ‘Delhi Crime’ won the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

This year the International Emmy Award for Best Drama went to the series ‘Tehran’ made in Israel. Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Arya’ was defeated in this series. Vir Das’s show ‘Vir Das: For India’ lost to France’s show ‘Call My Agent Season 4’. The Indian version of ‘Call My Agent’ has recently released on Netflix. The show is likely to be nominated for Emmy Awards next year. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was defeated by David Tennant, who worked in the British show ‘Des’. David didn’t even make it to the awards ceremony as he was shooting in Scotland. Nawazuddin Siddiqui must have camped in New York for three to four days hoping to win the award. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s win at the International Emmy Awards would have meant a lot for his career as he recently announced that he will no longer do OTT series.