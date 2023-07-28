Internet Reacts As Amitabh Bachchan’s Old ‘Bra’ And ‘Panty’ Tweet Resurfaces; ‘Even Drunk Salman Won’t…’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as the evergreen celebrity of the film industry. Even at the age of 80, he is giving tough competition to the current generation of actors. Besides winning over with his film performances, the megastar often amuses one and all with his quirky posts on social media in form of throwback pictures and funny tweets.

Amitabh’s old tweet creates stir

Recently, an old tweet of Amitabh from 2010 went viral online. In this, the legendary actor is talking about lingerie items ‘bra’ and ‘panty’. While Amitabh often receives love takes on different matter, this time it was all different. He garnered a lot of negative responses from his netizens after his old tweet spread on the internet.

Making a controversial remark, the iconic actor wrote, “T26- In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural…”

Soon after, a discussion ignited on social media and users began giving their opinions on Big B’s statement. Most of them were ashamed to see such words coming from a senior actor like him. They found it really derogatory. One user wrote, “I still can’t believe this is something he tweeted”. Another stated, “I get why Jaya became this”. “Mukka Maroongi Tharki,” read a third comment. A user said, “Even drunk Salman won’t tweet something this embarrassing.” “Sir Ask this in ‘KBC’ for 5cr”, suggested a netizen.

Amitabh work front

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC). He has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan. Besides this, Amitabh will appear next in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898AD’ alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The last Hindi film he featured in was Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’.