‘Internet Was A Luxury During Days Of Durga Puja’: Tina Dutta Opens Up On Facing Financial Crisis!

Uttaran fame Tina Dutta is impressing masses with her stay in Bigg Boss house. By far, viewers are liking her personality and she is coming out to be one of the strongest contenders for the coveted title of this season. Dutta’s bonding with social media influencer Abdu Rozik is getting appreciation from fans. In a recent episode, audiences saw Tina getting emotional after recalling her days of financial crisis.

Tina opened up to co-contestant Shiv Thackeray and shared that back in Kolkata, during her 8th and 9th standard, she missed out on a lot of acting projects based in Mumbai due to her monetary condition. The Bengali beauty disclosed that her family didn’t have the assets to afford flight tickets for her at that time.

Tina further told that she came from a middle-class family where even basic necessities like an internet connection would be provided rarely throughout the year. Divulging more on this, she said that the first few audition calls she received were via email, which she only got to check during Durga Puja time when an internet connection was a temporary luxury for them during those five-six days.

Let us tell you that makers were keen on bringing Tina Dutta to Bigg Boss for quite some time now. But every year, she declined the offer citing prior commitments. It is after so many trials that the actress finally gave her nod for this season. It would be interesting to watch how her journey unfolds inside the glass-walled house.