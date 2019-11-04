Introducing the Delite Alkaline and Pro Alkaline Water Purifiers.

Share

We all are well aware that water is the necessary for human life. No one can survive without the water. And you might not know but a human being originates in water. Water evolves everywhere from conception to nurturing to protecting a child within the womb to the actual birth. Even breast milk is 90% water. So we absolutely know how significant water is for our life. However, the same water can really harm us if it is contaminated. It can cause diseases like typhoid, cholera, etc. Thus, to safeguard yourself from various waterborne diseases, installing or upgrading the water purifier that enables pure and safe consumption of h2O is critical.

And to make this job easier for you, Havells, a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, further expands its alkaline water purifier range by launching two high-tech purification system-Delite Alkaline and Pro Alkaline. The two alkaline water purifiers offer dual benefits- 100% RO and UV that makes them superior to a conventional disinfection method.

If we talk about the benefits of Delite Alkaline purifier, it is the first product from the company available in a high-quality food-grade stainless steel tank. This material is free from toxins, chemicals, and other harmful components which assures safe and pure drinking water.

Delite Alkaline Purifier

The world-class purifier offers triple protection with its unique 7 stages Reverse osmosis (RO), UV, and Germicidal UV+UV LED purification that guarantees sterilized h20. This purifier falls under the alkaline range, and with pH 8 to 10, i.e. it neutralizes the acid content in the bloodstream. The alkaline trait additionally lowers the Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP) and even adds a wide range of natural minerals to the regular drinking water making it healthier and tastier.

Delite Alkaline is a compact futuristic design purifier which is available in two amazing colours-sky-blue and white dual-tone that surely adds to the aesthetics of the kitchen.

The benefits of alkaline water are countless- increasing energy, boosting metabolism, providing better hydration than regular water, preventing digestive problems, and most important one is that it neutralizes the acid in the bloodstream to absorb nutrients effectively. Thus, Havells launched another variant in this advanced range called the Pro Alkaline.

Pro Alkaline Purifier

This purifier comes with 6-stages RO and UV sterilizing system that includes silver-impregnated acrid taste enhancer while improving the pH level to 8+. Similar to the Delite Alkaline, this too adds essential alkaline minerals and lowers the ORP enabling the antioxidant nature of water.

Designed to optimize the space to the fullest, its new compact style allows for both mounting or using it as a tabletop. Available in two different colours: beige and white dual-tone shade, it blends well with any design and wall colour. The highlight, however, is its transparent water tank that gives an overall contemporary look to this purifier.

Both these water disinfector also offer the iProtect purification monitoring feature that cuts off the water if it is no longer safe to drink. It also has an automated maintenance and error alert system for self-diagnostic, the purification process, tank-full, low water pressure, and error alerts for customer convenience.

Well, Delite Alkaline and Pro Alkaline are must-buy products by Havells because of the advanced alkaline purifiers and one year’s warranty.