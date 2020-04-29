Irrfan Khan Death: Anupam Kher Breaks Down In This Video, Says Talking About Him In Past Tense Is Frightening

As the film industry loses one of its biggest gems in Irrfan Khan, the entire fraternity and nation is mourning the death. Irrfan Khan, a prominent name in the Bollywood fraternity, has passed away. He was just 54 and has won his fight against cancer last year. However, he had colon infection and was admitted in the ICU last night. However, there are news that the actor is no more now. In 2018, the actor had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Anupam Kher took to his social media to share a video and paid an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan. In the video, Anupam Kher struggles to fight back his tears and said, “It’s completely shattering and heartbreaking to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague in drama school, Irrfan Khan. It’s not only the loss of the Hindi film industry but, a loss of the country and the International entertainment industry.” Further stating about how the sad news of Irrfan’s demise came as a shock to him, Anupam Kher said, “He was a very straight forward person with a great sense of humor and compassion. It’s very frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. His demise is too soon, I mean 53 is no age, and in fact in today’s time amid the pandemic where people are constantly fighting with the disease and depression, this news came to me as a complete shock.”

Sharing the video on his social media, Anupam Kher captioned it as, “Irrfan Khan; Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti.”

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan. Apart from the Bollywood industry, the sports fraternity and politicians also took to their social media to condole Irrfan Khan’s demise.