Irrfan Khan’s death after defeating cancer came as a big shocker for everyone. While we were still seeing the jolly and happy face in Angrezi Medium, he was battling a disease that would succumb him in the end. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been sharing his thoughts on social media as a means to vent out his emotions. And once again, he has shared yet another post which is really heartbreaking and shows another side of Bollywood industry.

Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Irrfan Khan holding Babil in hands. Along with the picture, Babil wrote a long note which reads, “Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s – 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about Indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles.” Check out the post:

He then wrote about the audiences who refuse to revolve and that his dad suffered defeat at the box office because Bollywood hunks with abs drew more money than talent. Babil wrote, “Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle).”