Though Bollywood has seen many an actors taking leave from the big screen, there is nothing more heart breaking when the news of them leaving the world behind surfaces the headlines.

One such actor who will always be remembered for his exceptional acting and remarkable on screen performances is renowned actor Irrfan Khan, who left for heavenly abode just a few days back after a long battle with cancer. Though our entire nation has been missing his presence ever since, there is no doubt that the actor’s family is going through an immensely difficult time right now. Even though his void can never be filled again, the actor’s son, Babil Khan has been continuously keeping the versatile actor alive in our memories through his throwback pictures and happy moments

It was only recently when Babil posted a picture and a video of his father, petting a cat, probably at his residence. While the picture was of the little furry animal sitting comfortably on the actor’s lap, while being petted gently, the video had the fur ball licking his finger.

As there is no grief bigger than losing someone extremely close to you, especially when that person is your father, Babil couldn’t help himself from making Irrfan an important part of his Mother’s day. On the special occasion of Mother’s day on 10th May,2020, he took to his Instagram handle and shared two very heart-warming throwback pictures of his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, amongst which, one included the late actor.

While the first photo was about the mother-son duo sharing a moment before smiling for the camera, the second photo was a happy family picture where Babil, Sutapa and Irrfan bundled up together for the click with a shining sun throwing light upon them. Along with sharing these two happy moments, Babil wrote an equally heart-touching caption that read, “Long live the queen.

Extended Mother’s Day.”

As Irrfan Khan still lives in the hearts of millions,a village in Igatpuri has renamed a locality after his name. According to a report in India Today, they have decided to rename the locality after the talented actor, as he helped in uplifting the lives of several students who belonged to underprivileged families there.