Is Abdu Rozik Eliminated From The Show? Host Salman Khan Confirms!

As the Bigg Boss season proceeds further, it gets dramatic day by day. On Shukravaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen in full force as he lashes out at Ankit and Sumboli for the least contribution to the show. Salman also praised Abdu for the entertainment he provided to the show and was amazed by the housemates because they gave his name in the activity of ‘I need a guardian.’

This week, seven members are nominated including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Abdu Rozik. In the teaser, Salman lashes out at the house members to nominate Abdu and asked him Strong as well. Salman calls Abdu to get out of the house due to fewer votes. Nimrit and Saundarya break down after listening to this and urge the host to change the decision. Abdu was also looking sad and almost in tears while heading to the exit.

Earlier in this episode, Salman revealed that Abdu is the only contestant playing without any filters and fake content. He is very calm yet entertaining throughout the days and loved by the audience as well whereas Ankit claimed that he is calm but never participates in the house. When he was upset with Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam, his anger and sadness were seen clearly by all.

As per today’s episode, Apart from Abdu’s nomination, host Salman Khan can be seen shaking legs on ‘tip tip barsa pani’ with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan also enjoys being with the team ‘Phonebhoot’ as they come to promote the movie on the show.