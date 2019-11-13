Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant Again? Fans Notice Baby Bump In Her Latest Appearance At Ambani’s Bash

It is rightly said that true love is hard to find. But once you’ve met him or her, your life is no less than a fairytale and the celebrities who are living this fairytale fantasy life are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple who rules the hearts worldwide. They have cultural and a huge age difference, still, the two decided to be together and enjoy every moment of their life with each other by their side.

What really defines Ash and Abhi’s relationship is that despite coming from completely different backgrounds, there is a copious amount of respect and acceptance from both sides, leaving so many fans inspired the world over. The couple is now blessed with a cute little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the three make an amazing family portrait. And guess what? Fans are now speculating that there is soon going to be a new addition to the family.

View this post on Instagram #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachan snapped at ambani home today #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:18am PST

Of late, the pictures of the actress from the Ambani’s pre-wedding bash are making rounds on social media and the Internet is going frenzy over the actress with her baby bump. While one of the fans wrote, “Is she pregnant?” the other commented, “Is she hiding her second pregnancy?” Take a look at the pictures:

And it’s not the first time that fans are speculating Aishwarya to be pregnant. In March 2019 when Abhishek and Aishwarya were holidaying in Goa and a candid picture of the two was posted by The Goan Everyday. As soon as the picture went viral fans started speculating Aishwarya to be pregnant. Aishwarya was dressed in a grey cami top and denim shorts and a slight bump on her belly was enough for the people to speculate her pregnancy.

Aishwarya Rai was massively trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, she had spoken about the issue and said, “It’s not just been post motherhood. Contextually, post motherhood, you are referring to specifically body shaming. Because you are looking at it from that aspect of the body frame changing. I am talking about the reason I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long.”

Elaborating on the same she had further added, “It makes me smile how in a lot of articles they have the written words say ‘Oh! She has the fairy tale life’. Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I am very very grateful for that. But how do you assume? How and what basis do you assume? This again brings that down to judgement. Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk.”

We can’t wait for Aishwarya to confirm this news.