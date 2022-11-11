Is Akshay Kumar Working In Ayushmann Khurrana’s Movie ‘An Action Hero’?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the top actors in Bollywood. Recently, the actor’s film Doctor G had knocked in the theatres, so now he is in the news for his next film An Action Hero. Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from the film has also been released, which is also getting a good response from the audience. At the same time, now a piece of news related to the film is coming out. It is being said that Bollywood player Akshay Kumar has entered this film.

According to media reports, full action will be seen in ‘An Action Hero’. In such a situation, the makers of the film have also decided to include Hindi cinema’s original action hero Akshay Kumar in the film. According to the news, Akshay Kumar is going to do a cameo in ‘An Action Hero’. Akshay Kumar’s character will be important in the film, which will bring a new perspective to Ayushmann’s character. In such a situation, for the first time, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together on the big screen.

Let us inform you that the director of this film is Anirudh Iyer. Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen playing the lead role along with Ayushmann in this film. The film is going to release in theatres on 2 December. Talking about Ayushmann’s upcoming project, he is working on Dream Girl 2. Ananya Panday is working in the lead role in the film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actor was last seen working on the big screen in the film Doctor G, which was released this year. Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah played the lead roles with him in this film. Talking about the director of this film is Anubhuti Kashyap.