Is Akshay Kumar’s Marjaawaan Song Poster From Bell Bottom Copied?

The pair of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen. These two are working together for the first time in the film ‘Bell Bottom’. The audience is eagerly waiting for this film. The film is releasing on-screen on August 19. Although the number of films released in theaters amid the coronavirus epidemic could not do anything special, the audience has high hopes for this film of Akshay Kumar. Recently, the new song Marjaavaan from the film Bell Bottom was released. Recently the trailer of the film ‘Bell Bottom’ was released in Delhi and with this, the first song of the film ‘Marjaavaan’ was also unveiled. As soon as this poster of Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar came out, people called this poster a copy. In fact, a well-known site claimed that this poster of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s song has been copied from the picture of famous travel blogger Camille that went viral in 2019.





Both of them are being trolled a lot on social media regarding this poster. People are calling it a dirty copy. However, while some people are trolling Akshay and Vaani on social media for copying the poster, some fans have come out in support of Akshay Kumar and are calling this pose common. Before this poster of Akshay and Vaani, a poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film ‘Radhe Shyam’ had surfaced on social media, that scene of the film was also related to the train. Because of this, both of them were also trolled a lot on social media. Let us tell you that it is being said that this poster has been copied from the picture of famous travel blogger Camille that went viral in 2019. Let us tell you that Camille is a travel blogger who travels around the world with her husband and shares many beautiful pictures on her social media. This picture of him with his partner has been taken in Sri Lanka.





Let us tell you that a few days ago, a look of Lara Dutta from the film was revealed. In which she is seen in the look of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lara Dutta was very much liked in the look of Indira Gandhi. His look was constantly praised on social media. After postponing the release date of Bell Bottom many times, the makers are finally releasing the film in theaters on August 19. Apart from Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi will also be seen in important roles in the film.