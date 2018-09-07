Share

Day since the news about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship came into existence; everyone out there is desperately waiting for the duo to get married and is too excited for the same. The duo has been spotted together at many places and the chemistry between both can be seen clearly. Besides the headlines of the love affair, currently, a new rumour about the couple getting married in the month of November is spreading everywhere.

According to the sources, Deepveer is all set to tie the knot on November 20, 2018. Talking about the venue of the wedding, it can be Lake Como, Italy. Well besides all these Wedding stuff, it seems that Ranveer is dam excited to take his lady love Deepika in a very new house. Yes, you read it right. Actually, According to the recent Mumbai Mirror report, the couple is all set to have their new abode in the posh Khar Gymkhana area in Mumbai. This new house of DeepVeer is a luxurious four-bedroom duplex done by the celebrity interior designer, Kavita Singh. Kavita also happens to be Sonam K Ahuja’s aunt and cousins with Ranveer’s mommy. Quite a connection, we say!

Deepika and Ranveer too, have hired a wedding planner and preparations are going on in full swing for the wedding. A source had informed to a leading media portal, “The whole team has been asked not to take any leaves during that period. From the make-up artist to her manager and even her team of publicists have been requested to be available for the wedding”.

A DNA report had stated, “The couple has apparently asked their guests not to get their cell phones to the wedding so as no photos or videos get leaked before they officially announce it.” It was also reported by a source, “Both Ranveer and Deepika are extremely private and do not wish to have a lavish wedding with a long guest list. The ceremony will be away from the media glare, classy and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. That’s the plan”

