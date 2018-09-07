Share

Tweet

Pin 37 shares

Farhan Akhtar’s filmography in an impressively long list of stellar performances. His work in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is nothing less than spectacular. Not only is he an exceptional actor, he also has a voice of a rock star. His directorial ventures Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don did so well that they will be remembered for generations to come.

Despite his professional achievements, he has had a rocky personal life. His 16-year-old marriage came to a came to a halt when the couple decided to part ways in 2016. Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with ace hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. They have 2 kids from their 16-year long marriage.

After his divorce was finalised in 2017, Farhan was rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor. There never came any confirmation or proof of their relationship. But rumours were rife of their affair. But as soon as the rumours sparked, they fizzled out. But looks like Farhan was found love in another actress after Shraddha.

Rumour has it that Farhan is dating model and actress Shibani Dandekar. The two are currently holidaying in Vancouver and if their pictures are any proof, it is official. Farhan has made it more official by posting Shibani’s picture on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, Shibani posted a picture of her walking the streets hand-in-hand with a mystery man. As the man is facing away from the camera in the picture, it is difficult to make out who the person actually is. But it seems like Shibani’s mystery man is Farhan Akhtar.

But today, our suspicions are confirmed as they posted a picture of each other on an Instagram story. Farhan is in Canada these days due to his SelfTour2018 along with his band and music composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy. But amidst their packed schedule, the two managed to spend quality time with each other. They went out hiking in Vancouver. Farhan posted a picture on his Instagram story of Shibani with an annoyed look on her face. He captioned the picture as, “Damn you @faroutakhtar”.

It was Shibani’s birthday on 27 August and on her birthday, Farhan posted a picture of Shibani on his Instagram story, wishing her a happy birthday. He didn’t just write “Happy Birthday” for his rumoured girlfriend. He also added a couple of kiss and heart emoticons. Shibani reciprocated with a kiss and heart emojis writing “thank you @faroutakhtar”

What do you think of this new couple in B-town? Let us know in the comments below.