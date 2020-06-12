The passing of Disha Salian on June 8, after she tumbled off the fourteenth floor of a highrise working in Malad’s Jankalyan Nagar, came as a stun. She was a VIP administrator in Cornerstone and had dealt with crafted by celebs like Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma before. As per provides details regarding the Internet, she was at supper with her companions when the occurrence happened. She was raced to Shatabdi Hospital in Borivali where she was pronounced dead.

While it is as yet unverified whether it was a self destruction or a mishap, there are reports recommending that Disha had issues in her relationship with life partner on-screen character Rohan Rai. While a few reports guarantee that she may have tumbled off as she was drunk, there are reports that express that she had a battle with Rohan at the gathering. As indicated by Peeping Moon, Disha and Rohan had been seeing someone quite a while and were likewise expected to get hitched soon.

Supposedly, the two had been having consistent battles. The report expresses that the evening of Disha’s self destruction, there hosted been a little gathering of around 8-10 TV celebs at Rohan’s level. Disha and Rohan appeared to have had a spat after which the visitors heard a noisy commotion, and a couple of moments later, Disha was discovered dead.

Mumbai Police’s Zone 11 DCP Mohan Kumar Dahikar told ABP News, “The incident took place at 1.00 am. Apart from Disha Salian, her fiancé Rohan Rai and her common friends were also present in the flat. After eating food and drinking alcohol, Disha went to the bedroom and closed the door from inside. She then jumped off the room’s window.”