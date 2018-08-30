Share

The reboot version of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to start from the coming month.Speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will play the iconic role of Komolika in the show. The role of Komolika in Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan’s starrer Kasautti Zindagi Kayy‘s reboot is of utmost importance.

Urvashi Dholakia played the role of Komolika with much conviction and hence people have high expectations from Hina Khan as well. However, Ekta’s latest comment on the actress’ post left everybody confused. Lately, Hina shared an image on her Instagram story hinting that she is not playing Komolika.

Hina shared a comment on Instagram story wherein a fan compared the mystery behind Komolika to that of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?”. To which Hina couldn’t stop laughing. She replied, “Katappa vs Komolika… Now, this is hilarious. Ekta Kapoor, now even I want to know who’s Komolika.”

Earlier, Hina shared a photo with Ekta Kapoor on Instagram. “And my first ever selfie with the woman I looked upto all these years.. your energy is simply love dear @ektaravikapoor #PoutIsNeverOut #SwagCongratulations for #Home#AboutLastNight #Premier @altbalaji it’s a must watch guys..my most fav actor from #Home is @supriyapilgaonkar I simply love her.. Do watch it ,” she captioned it.

https://instagram.com/p/BnAtVOBBhRa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_control

In an interview, Hina Khan had said, ” I won’t say it’s not happening, but I suggest let’s wait for the official announcement. Yes, I did go to meet Ekta and somehow people started to speculate, and it came to a point where they even confirmed that I’ve been roped in for the show, whereas I’m yet to sign anything. I mean you don’t know what talks we exchanged in a room and how it works, so let the makers make the final announcement.”

With this comment, we wonder if Ekta has finally confirmed Hina’s role in the show. What do you think?



