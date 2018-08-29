Share

Late actress Sridevi Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut this year with Dhadak in which she was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar. Janhvi’s debut movie was praised and appreciated by masses. And now it seems that Sridevi’s little angel Khushi Kapoor is also on the same way and soon will make her entry in Bollywood.

According to the sources, Khushi is going to make her debut with Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. One of the close family friends of Kapoor’s stated to Deccan Chronicle that “Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan’s taken over that responsibility from Boney. Though Khushi’s debut is being kept a well-guarded secret, they’ve already started looking for a suitable script.” On launching her alongside Aryan, the source added, “That’s Karan’s game plan. Let’s see how it goes.”

Well, if all these reports are true then watching this duo on the big screen will definitely be a big bang. Earlier, Janhvi ’s debut in Dhadak made everyone speechless as she did fantastic acting and showed some really pro skills. In some of the scenes of Dhadak, her look was compared with mother Sridevi and made everyone to remember her for some moment. Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak hit the box office with the collection of Rs.109.88 Cr.



