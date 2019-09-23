Is Law in a Favor of Women?

Judgments and orders passed by courts of India really do justice to women. Original text by Sanjeev Sirohi, moderated and presented by Suman Bajpai.

In order to prevent crime against women, the Judicial System of the country has created several laws in favor of women. But, are these laws successful in controlling the crimes against them? The answer is unanimous no! And the reason is lack of awareness about her own rights! The laws of India have been amended over time to favor women, and although there is a heated debate over the right or wrong of the biasness towards women, it is undeniable that crimes against women are still on the rise.

Some cases pertaining to woman’s sexuality have drawn attention and what court has to say about them, and how things took a turn, is in a way interesting as well as an eye-opener.

Let’s observe some cases.

Educated woman supposed to be fully aware of the consequences of having sex with a man before marriage

If a boy and girl having a love affair, indulge into sexual relationships and if end up, in a break-up it undoubtedly amounts to a consensual sexual relationship as they were in love with each other. Related to this issue a case filed by the petitioner (the boy) appealed quashing of an FIR on the complaint of the complainant (the girl) who got the FIR registered in terms by alleging that she was subjected to sexual assault on the marriage promise which the petitioner denied though there was a marriage proposal. While quashing a ‘rape’ case, the Jammu and Kashmir high court observed that when a woman is a major and educated, she is supposed to be fully aware of the consequences of having sexual intercourse with a man before marriage. Where there is a mere breach of promise of marriage and before breach they have a sexual relationship, that sexual indulgence may amount to a consensual one and not rape as defined in Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The court said it is evident that complainant has admitted the fact of her relationship with the accused since 2010 and there was a love affair between them. The court said that if there is sexual intercourse with consent but obtained by fraud, it amounts to rape, but promise to marry cannot be said to be an inducement in all cases and it differs from facts of the case. It said: “When a woman is major and educated, she is supposed to be fully aware of the consequences of having sexual intercourse with a man before marriage. In the event of consent obtained by fraud, inducement is a necessary ingredient. There should be some material on record to believe prima facie that the girl was induced by the accused to such an extent that she was ready to have sexual intercourse with him. Promise to marry cannot be said to be an inducement in all cases, it differs from facts of case. Thus, promise to marry in all cases cannot be a condition precedent to have sex.So even if the allegations made in complaint are taken as it is, no case of rape is made out, as the prosecutrix is major and she has known the petitioner since 2010; she would be aware of the result of sexual relationship; she had herself gone with accused at various places as per complaint and indulged into sexual relationship.”

The intention to marry

The boy belongs to a respectable family and is serving in the Indian Army, after recruitment the petitioner underwent initial training for a period of two years without any break. Thereafter a marriage proposal came from the parents of the complainant and the parents of the petitioner agreed and marriage was to be solemnised. During this period, the petitioner came to know from the complainant herself who while making telephonic conversation admitted to have had a love affair with somebody else and narrated her physical relations with that person. On knowing this fact, the petitioner refused the marriage proposal upon which the complainant and her parents started insisting for marriage and threatened the petitioner to implicate him for the commission of offence. It is stated that the petitioner is having the telephonic recording in order to substantiate this plea. Thus, there was no physical relationship between the petitioner and the complainant as alleged in the complaint. From bare perusal of the contents of the complaint, it is apparent that there is no specific mention of date, time and place of the alleged rape. General allegations have been leveled that accused has committed sexual intercourse with the complainant in 2014 when he took her to Mc. Leodganj (HP), where he assured of marriage and on account of this developed physical relations with her. Complainant then got pregnant and was duly treated by the accused.

Again in 2015-16 the accused took her to Dharamshalla and Mc Leodganj, where they again developed physical relations. She was again taken to Patnitop and Katra by the accused person and developed the physical relations so whenever accused person had come on leave he used to meet the complainant here and there and developed physical relations on the assurance that he will marry her.

The law states that a man is said to have committed rape if he has sexual intercourse with a woman with her consent, when the man knows that he is not her husband, and her consent is given because she believes that he is another man to whom she is or believes herself to be lawfully married. Thus, a promise to marry in all cases cannot be a condition to have sex. Had the petitioner fraudulent intentions not to solemnise marriage right from the day he met victim in 2010, then he would have not asked the complainant to study further and bore her education expense.

The outcome

So, no case of rape is made out, as the complainant is a major and she has known the petitioner since 2010, she would be aware of the result of sexual relationship. She had herself gone with accused at various places as per complaint and indulged into a se*ual relationship. No doubt, it is a commendable, creditworthy and courageous decision by the Jammu and Kashmir high court which has minced no words in making it absolutely clear that an educated woman is supposed to be fully aware of the consequences of having sex with a man before marriage. She cannot just get up one day and start screaming that she has been raped since last many years!

All women and girls must always bear this in mind before having sex with men! Girls should read this judgment by the Jammu and Kashmir high court so that they never again land themselves in trouble by first voluntarily having sex with consent and then later after many years start weeping that she has been sexually assaulted! If they do, then they will be themselves responsible for courts not stepping up to provide them any relief as we have seen in this case also!

Sex after obtaining consent by false promise to marry is rape

The Supreme Court has held that a man having sex with a woman promising to marry her will amount to rape. The woman’s consent having been obtained by fraud will be of no consequence whatsoever and the person accused will be charged with rape. The court said that this kind of consent cannot be regarded as consent as the woman agreed to have sex under the misconception that the man would marry her. Therefore, such a consent obtained by a man is clearly obtained by fraud, with the man having no real intention of marrying the woman. Justice Shah, writing the judgement, said that such incidents are offences against society and are on the rise these days. He said, “a rapist degrades and defiles the soul of a helpless female. Rape is the most morally and physically reprehensible crime in a society, an assault on the body, mind and privacy of the victim.”

The Bench slapped a seven-year imprisonment on an appellant called Dr Anurag Soni, who is an accused in this case and said that rape is an offence that reduces a woman to an animal, shaking the very core of her life. The apex body said that rape violates the victim’s human rights and is a crime against the whole society. “Being the most hated crime, rape is tantamount to a serious blow to the supreme honour of a woman, and offends both her esteem and dignity,” the court said.

The case

It is significant to note that the Supreme Court most recently on 9 April, 2019 has very strongly and sternly reiterated in a latest, landmark and laudable judgment titled Anurag Soni v. State of Chhattisgarh that in no uncertain terms the consent for sexual intercourse obtained by a person by giving false promise of marriage would not excuse him from rape charges.

All those men who dare to indulge in sex after giving false promise of marriage must now always bear it in mind that they will not be excused from rape charges. This commendable and notable ruling is bound to send a large and clear warning to all men that they cannot take women for granted and have sex with them by falsely promising to marry and then later reneging and escaping from all liabilities!

The Bench further noted that just because of the prosecutrix (female victim) subsequently married and/or the accused married another woman, it does not create a ground to not convict the appellant for the crime punishable under Section 376 of the IPC.

The intention ofnot marrying

In this prosecution case, the prosecutrix, a resident of Koni, Bilaspur, was familiar with the accused doctor for a long time and had been in a relationship with him. The accused had promised to marry her, and both families were aware of the fact. On the promise of marriage, he had sex with her but later refused to marry her.

The story goes like this that the prosecutrix was the resident of Koni, district Bilaspur. The prosecutrix was familiar with the accused since 2009 and there was love affair between them. The appellant had even proposed marriage and this fact was within the knowledge of their respective family members. At the time of the incident, the accused was posted as Junior Doctor in the government hospital of Maalkharoda and at that time the prosecutrix was doing her studies in Pharmacy in Bhilai. On 28.4.2013 the accused expressed his desire to the prosecutrix that he wanted to meet her and accordingly on 29.4.2013 at 7.25 am the prosecutrix boarded Durg-Danapur Express train and reached Sakti railway station from where the accused took her on a motorcycle to his house situated at Maalkharoda and there she stayed from 2 pm of 29.4.2013 to 3 pm of 30.4.2013 and during this period despite refusal of the prosecutirx the accused established physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. On 30.4.2013 the accused asked the prosecutrix to leave by saying that on 1st or 2nd May he will talk to his parents about their marriage and he will soon marry her. On 30.4.2013 at about 6 in the evening the accused Anurag Soni and the prosecutirx reached Bilaspur by train from where their friend namely Umashankar, took them on a motorcycle to the house of Mallika Humne, friend of prosecutrix, where the accused dropped her and went back. Next morning the accused dropped the prosecutrix at the railway station, Bilaspur from where she boarded train for Bhilai (Durg).

Accused asked the prosecutrix not to tell about the incident to anyone and as a result of which the prosecutrix did not disclose the incident to anyone, but from 2.5.2013 to 5.5.2013 the prosecutrix had repeatedly asked the accused about the marriage and when she did not receive any reply from the accused, on 6.5.2013, she informed her family members about the incident and then the family members of the prosecutrix had gone to the house of accused at village Kharod and informed his family members about the incident whereupon the family members of accused had said that marriage of accused and prosecutrix was the only option available.

In the meantime, members of both the families used to visit each other’s house, however, after keeping the prosecutrix and her family members in dark for about two months, the accused had refused to marry the prosecutrix and performed marriage with another girl and then on 21.6.2013 the prosecutrix submitted written report in the police station Maalkharoda in respect of rape committed by the accused upon her on the pretext of marriage based on which FIR for the offence was registered against the accused.” While the accused was awarded imprisonment of 10 years by the trial court and the Chattisgarh high court on the complaint of rape, the Apex Court reduced it to seven years in the present appeal.

A woman driven out of her matrimonial house can file a case where she has taken shelter

Women can file matrimonial cases, including criminal matters pertaining to cruelty, from the place where they have taken shelter after leaving or being driven out of their matrimonial homes. This apex court’s verdict came on an appeal filed by Rupali Devi against the Allahabad high court which dismissed her plea to file a dowry harassment case from her parents’ house.The high court order held that cruelty punishable under Section 498A of the IPC is not a continuing offence, and thus cannot be investigated or punished in a jurisdiction outside the one in which the matrimonial house of the complainant is situated. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the impact on the mental health of the wife by “overt acts” of the husband or his relatives, mental stress and trauma of being driven away from the matrimonial home cannot be ignored while understanding the meaning of “cruelty” in Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code. “We, therefore, hold that the courts at the place where the wife takes shelter after leaving or driven away from the matrimonial home on account of acts of cruelty committed by the husband or his relatives, would, dependent on the factual situation, also have jurisdiction to entertain a complaint alleging commission of offences under Section 498A of the IPC. ”

“Even the silence of the wife may have an underlying element of emotional distress and mental agony. Her sufferings at the parental home though may be directly attributable to the commission of acts of cruelty by the husband at the matrimonial home would, undoubtedly, be the consequences of the acts committed at the matrimonial home.”

The emotional distress or psychological effect on the wife, if not the physical injury, is bound to continue to traumatize the wife even after she leaves the matrimonial home and takes shelter at the parental home. Even if the acts of physical cruelty committed in the matrimonial house may have ceased and such acts do not occur at the parental home, there can be no doubt that the mental trauma and the psychological distress caused by the acts of the husband including verbal exchanges, if any, that had compelled the wife to leave the matrimonial home and take shelter with her parents would continue to persist at the parental home. Mental cruelty is borne out of physical cruelty or abusive and humiliating verbal exchanges would continue in the parental home even though there may not be any overt act of physical cruelty at such place. It is certainly a landmark judgment which has spoken vocally for the affected woman. This will certainly save a woman from being subjected to unnecessary inconveniences like traveling to some other place just to file a case! There can be no denying or disputing it!

Interview: Maybe Closer to Truth in Many FIRS Filed by Woman

Case filed against men of sexual harassment can be false and fabricated. This is irony these days that women are misusing their rights and putting men behind the bars just to settle their score or for vengeance. The rape law is such that a mere statement from a woman is enough to make man’s life hell and miserable. Many women fabricate their FIR by saying things like “he verbally promised to marry me” and destroy or provide half evidence to make it a “long fight.” In the meanwhile, these women openly rant about their intent or play the victim on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

In the course of time, the accused gets acquitted, but repercussions of these charges, not only ruin their career, family and social life, but also effect on their mental and financial state. These types of false cases are skewing up the crime rate of our country. It is possible that the disturbing rise in these false cases can lead to a point where people stop taking the real victims seriously. A lot of men are scared of what can happen if women resort to abusing this power and using the law in malicious ways.

Hindi movie Aitraaz (2004) has depicted the same notion, where the protagonist, Raj Malhotra (played by Akshay Kumar) is sued by his employer’s wife, Sonia (played by Priyanka Chopra) for rape when Raj refuses to yield to Sonia’s sexual demands.

The idea that a woman can sexually harass a man is still considered inconceivable in the Indian society.

What makes it even more difficult for men to speak about such incidents openly is the tendency of others to perceive male victims of sexual harassment as ‘feminine’ or ‘weak’.

There are instances where a false rape case is filed months and even years after the break-up. Most of the times, the cops and the lawyers know that it is a fake rape case, but they still file the FIR because they have to maintain a certain protocol to protect women at any cost. Surely we need such “pro-women” laws in our country, but there are some vindictive women who misuse these laws to settle personal scores with their ex-lovers.

Few months back, Bombay high court imposed a fine of `25 lakh on a woman entrepreneur for misusing gender protection laws. The woman, along with her husband, was involved in a trademark infringement fight with Mumbai-based Sapat and Company and had allegedly threatened to file false molestation charges against the court receiver. “Time and again, it is noted with distress, that a socially enabling piece of legislation, is being grossly misused with impunity, by the very gender for whose empowerment it has been enacted, leaving the male/s facing grossly wrong and derogatory charges, which they have to thereafter defend themselves against. Such gross and patent misuse of a socially enabling piece of legislation has to be sternly condemned by the Courts and dealt with a very stern hand,” noted Justice S Kathawalla.

Further, it gives predators the freedom to keep exploiting women, because they know that the society will readily doubt the credibility of a survivor’s account, due to false cases setting precedent. It seems ironic that women themselves turn out to be one of the biggest impediments in their own empowerment. Besides, no man deserves to be wrongfully implicated in sexual crimes. They lose their social standing and suffer professional and personal consequences if such allegations against them come to light. It is absolutely unfair for such a thing to happen to an innocent man.

Many observers feel that when a relationship ends, women who have had consensual sex make false accusations of rape under promise of marriage out of vengefulness, to hurt the man. Or they do it to extort money out of him, promising to withdraw the charge if he gives them what they want. False claims brought by women who argue they were duped into losing their virginity serves only to undermine efforts to promote gender equality and these cases should not be treated as rape.