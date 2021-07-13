Immune system boosters:

Nourishing your body with specific foods may help keep your immune system strong. If you’re looking for ways to prevent colds, the flu, and other infections. Plan your meals to include these powerful immune system boosters.



1.Citrus fruits:

Most people turn straight to vitamin C after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune system.



Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections. Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C.



Popular citrus fruits include grapefruit, oranges, lemons, because your body doesn’t produce or store it, you need daily vitamin C to start again with health.



2.Red bell peppers:

Citrus fruits have the most vitamin C of any fruit or vegetable, think again. Red bell peppers contain almost 3 times as much vitamin C as a Florida orange. They’re also a rich source of beta carotene.



Also boosting your immune system, vitamin C may help you maintain healthy skin. Beta carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A, helps keep your eyes and skin healthy.



3.Broccoli:

Broccoli is supercharged with vitamins and minerals. Full of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as fiber and many other antioxidants, broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can put on your plate.



4.Garlic:

The key to keeping its power intact is to cook it as little as possible better yet, not at all.

Garlic is found in almost every cooking in the world. It adds a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health.



Early civilizations recognized its value in fighting infections. Garlic may also slow down the hardening of the arteries, and there’s weak evidence that it helps lower blood pressure.



Garlic's immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin.



5.Kiwi:

Kiwis are naturally full of a ton of essential nutrients, including folate, potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin C.



Vitamin C boosts the white blood cells to fight infection, while kiwi’s other nutrients keep the rest of your body functioning appropriately.



6.Papaya:

Papaya fruit loaded with vitamin C. Papayas also have a digestive enzyme called papain that has anti-inflammatory effects. Papayas have adequate amounts of potassium, magnesium, and folate, all of which are beneficial to your overall health.



7.Yogurt:

Yogurt cultures may stimulate your immune system to help fight diseases.



Try to get plain yogurts rather than the kind that are flavored and loaded with sugar. You can sweeten plain yogurt yourself with healthy fruits and a sprinkle of honey instead.



Yogurt can also be a great source of vitamin D. Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system and is thought to boost our body’s natural defenses against diseases.



8.Almond:

When it comes to preventing and fighting off colds, vitamin E tends to take a backseat to vitamin C. However, this powerful antioxidant is key to a healthy immune system.



It’s a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it requires the presence of fat to be absorbed properly. Nuts, such as almonds, are packed with vitamins and also have healthy fats.



9.Turmeric

Turmeric is a key ingredient in many curries. This bright yellow, bitter spice has also been used for years as an anti-inflammatory in treating both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.



10.Green tea:

Both green and black teas are loaded with flavonoids, a type of antioxidant. Where green tea excels is in its levels of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), another powerful antioxidant.



Green tea is also a decent source of the amino acid L-theanine. L-theanine may aid in the production of germ-fighting compounds in your T cells.