Big Boss is over but the fan following is still on top. We all are well aware of Mahira and Shehnaaz being rivals. Yesterday, Bigg Boss’ famous fan page, that was the part to publicite, The Khabri had claimed that Mahira Sharma is buying all of Shehnaz Gill’s fan pages on Twitter.

The tweet of the Khabri’s could be read as, “so @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill Reason is that tuchha Iconic Ward she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such awards rolling on the floor laughing #BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do.”

Talking about the same, Mahira Sharma’s spokesperson called it fake. Reacting to the accusations, Mahira’s spokesperson told a portal, “It’s a total fake.” The spokesperson also revealed that Mahira Sharma is highly upset with all the reports. “It’s totally fake news circulating and being circulated about Mahira, from Mr.Khabri! There should be responsibility and authentication in posting the news and prior Verificationzof the facts, this needs to be stopped.”

Well it doesnt seems the controversy is going to end anytime soon. Infact as a prove of his accusations, The Khabri has shared screenshots of messages exchanged between ‘ajaydver’ who seems to be the admin of the fan page of Shehnaz who is been asked to sell his page. However the identity of the one who is asking for it can’t be seen and no where it’s mentioned that the offer is being made by Mahira Sharma’s end. Well we wonder how to belive if it was indeed done by Mahira’s team. Read on his tweet though where he wrote, “Tweet no. 1 Attached proofs of @_mahirasharma buying @ishehnaaz_gill fan pages.”