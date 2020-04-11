After the growing case of Corona virus in the country from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Tabligi Jamaat, now Pakistan connection has been added to the news of spreading Corona virus from Nepal. It is said that the citizens of Pakistan had joined the Nizamuddin Tabligi Jamaat of Nepal and Delhi. They returned to Nepal after returning from there. There is a plan to send these people back to India by entering through the border routes of Bihar.

If sources are to be believed, on February 15 to 17, 2020, a three-day conference of Tabligi Jamaat was held in Saptari, Nepal.

Dozens of Pakistani citizens also participated in it. They secretly along with Indian Muslim citizens also attended Tablighi Markaj in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Returning from here, the border Rauthat and Viratnagar were hidden in the mosque.

During the lockdown in Nepal in the wake of Corona virus, the Nepal Police raided several mosques and kept more than a hundred Muslim people in the Quarantine Center. There are also 17 citizens of Pakistan, who had come to join the Jamaat with valid papers. However, the agencies deployed in the security of the Indo-Nepal border are refusing to speak on the matter. But, according to sources, after joining the Jamaat organized in Nizamuddin, there is a plan to send back to Nepal only those who have returned to Nepal from the border routes of Bihar.

On getting information from SSB to the District Champaran of West Champaran, he has written a letter to Bettiah, Bagaha SP and directed to take necessary action and to keep vigil on the border. This letter of the Collector has gone viral. After this, there has been a ruckus in the entire district. However, the District Magistrate has not responded to this. The District Magistrate has mentioned in the letter a weapon smuggler resident of Nepal Sherwa of Indo-Nepal border.

It has been said in the letter that he is in the fight to spread the epidemic in India. According to the information provided to the DM by the officers of Pantoka and Ramgarhwa of SSB 47th Battalion, about 40-50 number of Corona suspected Indian Muslims have been reported to enter India from Nepal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Border Security Force to increase surveillance on the country’s borders linked to Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially where there are no barricades.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava, said on Friday that the Minister reviewed security on both the borders on Thursday and directed the BSF to ensure that there is no movement from these borders.