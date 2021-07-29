the former glamorous lady turned actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been winning hearts with her marvelous presentation in media outlets. Notwithstanding, the diva who continually keeps her fans drew in with her day-by-day exercises has as of late left them to think about what’s next!

Only a couple of hours prior, Pranati shared a pic alongside ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ notoriety Director Kabir Khan clicked at the Paradise on Earth – Kashmir. “It was an astonishing time shooting with Kabir Sir. Adapted such a great amount in only a couple of days. Missing the Kashmiri delicacies😋. Can hardly wait for you folks to watch what we shot.” she composed on her authority Instagram account. Pranati looks basic yet exquisite in a blue-hued Kashmiri phiran combined with dull denim.

Pranati is seen wearing a blue shaded Kashmiri phiran alongside dull denim pants and shoes though Kabir Khan was in comfortable clothing in a blue pullover and dark track pants alongside cowhide boots.

On the work front, supermodel turned entertainer Paranti Rai Prakash has shown up in Hindi films and advanced web series like Family of Thakurganj, Love Aaj Kal, Mannphodganj ki Binny and some more.

On the work front, the beguiling magnificence will before long be found in the Alt Balaji web series ‘Cartel’ and ‘Blackwoods.’ The entertainer has additionally been projected in a Netflix unique movie ‘Penthouse’ coordinated by Abbas Mastan inverse Arjun Rampal.

Pranati Rai Prakash is an Indian supermodel who has been the winner of MTV’s India’s Next Top Model 2016 and from that point forward there has been no thinking back for her and today she is a fruitful actress who is additionally managing the hearts of crowds with her astonishing exhibitions in computerized OTT web space where she launched her profession with Zee 5’s 2019 wrongdoing thrill ride hit web series Poison and afterward she likewise showed up in MX Player family dramedy series Mannphodganj Ki Binny (MX Player, 2020) where crowds adored her humble community young lady nearby look and execution as Binny. Further, she did an appearance in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal (2020) and presently it’s a stunning scoop wherein Pranati imparts a pic to producer Kabir Khan on Instagram.