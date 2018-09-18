Majority of Bollywood actresses are now a target of the internet trolls. The people on the internet seems to have gone crazy slamming actresses and asking them filthy questions. Yesterday, we gave you the news of Anushka Sharma’s video going viral that grabbed a lot of eyeballs and made the fans question if she is pregnant or not.

The video in question here is from a promotional event for Sui Dhaga that Anushka attended with co-star Varun Dhawan. She had back pain and couldn’t bend so people concluded that she was pregnant.

Now the next target is Priyanka Chopra. Ever since the news of Nick and Priyanka getting engaged and doing Roka in India came out, netizens have gone crazy trying to find some reason other than sheer true love, as to why Priyanka is marrying someone who is so younger than her. And it seems they’ve found something to satiate their quest with this absurd reason.

In a recent video that went viral on Nick Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a red dress. The dress was a bit skinny but the actress managed to carry it off in style. However, as soon as the video of Priyanka and Nick kissing and celebrating his birthday went viral, people started commenting about Priyanka’s pregnancy. They started questioning if Priyanka Chopra is pregnant or not seeing the little belly in the red dress. Here’s the video of the same.

The comments that followed are: