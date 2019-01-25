Is Ranbir Kapoor already BORED of Alia Bhatt? Seems only Alia is putting EFFORT into the relationship

Share

Tweet

Pin 15 shares

Ranbir Kapoor is quite famous for his Casanova image and now it looks like that there is trouble in Ranbir and Alia’s paradise as well. Ranbir & Alia entered into a relationship after breaking up with Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra, respectively. Ranbir and Alia came close during the shoot of their movie Brahmastra. For the first time, both Alia and Ranbir didn’t shy from accepting their relationship and left everyone amused. But now It looks like things are not going smooth between Ranbir & Alia.

Rumours are that Ranbir Kapoor gets easily irritated with Alia Bhatt’s constant calls and messages and wants his space. On the other side, Alia is quite upset with this behaviour of Ranbir because she feels she is the only one putting effort into the relationship and we all might agree with her in this case.

Where Ranbir is almost putting no efforts into their relationship, Alia is is leaving no stones unturned to mingle with the Kapoor family.

What you guy think about Ranbir’s such behavior towards Alia? Do let us know in the comments.