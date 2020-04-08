Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala’s latest Instagram pictures grabbed a lot of eyeballs as fans started speculating that she is pregnant. In the picture, the actress looked gorgeous in a saree while her husband Parag Tyagi is giving her a back hug.

We could see Parag’s hand is on Shefali’s tummy and the actress is looking a little plump which might have made her fans think if she is pregnant. She captioned the picture as, “You, me and this quarantine!”

The moment Shefali posted this picture fans flooded her comment section with the question “are u pregnant?” The actress gave a hilarious reply and wrote, “Over ate” Check it below:

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali Jariwala had opened upon embracing parenthood and expressed her desire of adopting a child. She had stated, “”From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. The pressure from the society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”