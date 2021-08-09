Is Shilpa Shetty And Her Mother Sunanda Arrested?

Shilpa and her mother are likely to be arrested. Shilpa runs a center called Iosis Wellness. She is the chairman of the company and her mother is a director. He has been accused of taking crores of rupees from the people to start the center.

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is currently in judicial custody. His earlier bail application was rejected by the court. However, Shilpa’s headache seems to be increasing. The reason is that she was also questioned by the police a few days ago. She was also summoned. The difficulty for the Shetty family seems to be increasing day by day. The police have also decided to go to the root of the matter after conducting a thorough investigation. They had told the court that we had evidence against Raj.

When a crisis strikes, it does not go unnoticed. Actress Shilpa seems to be having such an experience right now. Now she and her mother have signs of arrest at any moment. Such information has been given by the sources. Over the last few days, it has been seen that she has run to court to improve her image which has been tarnished in the media. She had then complained about some of the media. However, the court questioned Shilpa and asked her if there was anything wrong with her information to the media.

Shilpa’s husband Raj is currently in jail for creating porn video pornography and making it viral through an app. On the other hand, Shilpa and her mother have been accused by some of embezzling crores of rupees from people through the IOS Wellness Center. So their difficulty is likely to increase. Therefore, two complaints have been lodged against Shilpa and her mother at the Hazratganj Vibhutikhand police station in Lucknow. Therefore, the concerned authorities will soon come to Mumbai for their investigation.

Sources said that if there is any fact in the complaint and evidence is found, Shilpa and her mother are likely to be arrested. Shilpa runs a center called Iosis Wellness. She is the chairman of the company and her mother is a director. He has been accused of taking crores of rupees from the people to start the center.