Shilpa Shetty’s better half Raj Kundra has been administering the features for as long as barely any days because of his supposed association in pornography-related cases. He has been captured allegedly on the charges of making and conveying grown-up content. As the examination is on for this situation, Shilpa Shetty also has been tested. According to the reports, the entertainer was investigated by the Crime Branch to know whether she had any job to carry out. In the midst of this debate, the entertainer has not had the option to go for Super Dancer Chapter 4. In her nonappearance, other Bollywood stars have been showing up as exceptional visitors.

Last, it was accounted for that Karisma Kapoor has gone ahead board for a scene of Super Dancer 4 as the uncommon visitor. Presently, it has been accounted for that Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza will be viewed as exceptional visitors in the impending scene of Super Dancer 4.

From a source uncovered “They (Riteish and Genelia) love the show and concurred right away. It is enjoyable to have them, in any case, a new interpretation of the procedures is consistently welcome.” Further adding, “Riteish and Genelia are in every case together. They actually have a similar science as in the past and essentially, they’re an extremely cheerful couple with brilliant comical inclination. As things stand today, it will be a shaking scene.”

According to the most recent updates in the Raj Kundra case, the financial specialist’s legal authority was till July 27. He has been as of now taken to the court for his bail hearing. It has additionally been accounted for that Shilpa Shetty may be questioned once more. Watch this space to get the most recent reports on this case.