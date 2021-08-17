Sonam Kapoor’s more youthful sister Rhea Kapoor got married to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding occurred at her dad Anil Kapoor’s lodge in Juhu and was gone to by dear loved ones. A video of Sonam and her better half Karan Bhoolani has arisen in which they are seen modeling for the paps. Be that as it may, fans likewise felt she is pregnant as she appeared to have a small baby bump. ‘Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant,’ claim a fan while others began believing.

Sonam looked rich as ever in a pastel green Anarkali suit with heavy embroidery on the neck and pink booty all around the suit. Sonam picked emerald and pearl gems to go with her Anarkali and wore a smooth bun with mogra in her hair.

Anand Ahuja then again praised spouse Sonam Kapoor in an indo-western sherwani and looked smart as could be. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked lovely as ever together at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding.

Sonam’s fans couldn’t resist the urge to panic and began responding to her video where the entertainer was joined by her better half Anand Ahuja.

This isn’t the first run-through fans are conjecturing about Sonam’s pregnancy. Last month, she got back to Mumbai from London. The free outfit that she wore on her re-visitation of Mumbai started pregnancy reports. The entertainer had reacted to the reports by sharing a boomerang video where she was seen holding a hot cup of tea. She stated, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for the first day of my period…”

Sonam wedded Anand Ahuja in 2018. They had a Hindu wedding at home, which was trailed by an amazing reception. The reception was gone to by the whos who of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, The Ambanis, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and numerous others.