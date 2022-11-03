‘Is She An Underwear-Baniyan’, Why Vishal Said This For Tina, People Getting Furious Now!!

Everyday new ruckus is being seen in ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Who is real and who is playing the game with their mind, the audience has started understanding this point of the contestants, on which social media users are also giving their opinion. Apart from this, celebs who follow ‘Bis Boss’ are also voicing their opinion on the game of the contestants seen in the show, which also includes Vishal Kotian. Vishal was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and now he has given his reaction on Tina Dutta’s game. But during this time he also said something that enraged the social media users.

Vishal Kotian’s Post

Actually, Vishal Kotian has made a tweet, in which he has commented on Tina. During this, he compared Tina to an underwear brand, due to which people got angry on him. In the show, Tina had described herself as a ‘brand’, to which Vishal gave his opinion, writing, ‘Tina Dutta has been heard saying that she is a brand. I’m wondering if it’s an underwear vest. These people have appeared on reality shows, but behave like stars. Be real, then people will like you. Shiv Thackeray, MC Stein, and Abdu Rojic are the only real players.

Vishal Kotian Trolled

People have not liked this tweet of Vishal Kotian at all and that is why people are trolling him fiercely on social media. One user wrote, ‘She has worked for more than 25 years and you say she is not a brand. Don’t be jealous. Another wrote, ‘You were so real, we saw that too in BB15. If you like someone, that’s a good thing, but don’t let others down’.

Tina Datta

Talking about Tina’s game in ‘Bigg Boss’, she was considered a strong contestant in the show but till now Tina is not playing openly. In the show, only her bonding with Shalin Bhanot is visible. The two are slowly getting quite close. But apart from this, Tina’s game users are not liking anything special.