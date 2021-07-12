Is Vijay Sethupathi part of Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller web-series The Family Man 3? Actor says I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series

As Manoj Bajapaye led The Family Man 2 receives phenomenal responses from the audience and critics alike, reports of the third instalments are already making rounds. Several reports indicated that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi has joined the team for the third season. In the latest report, the star himself has reacted to the reports. Scroll down to know what he said.





South star Sethupathi is receiving offers from all corners following the success of the Tamil film Master, which was released earlier this year during the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal. The film became a blockbuster and audiences hailed his performance in the film. Now during a conversation with SpotboyE, Vijay Sethupathi has spilt the beans about reports of him joining the cast of The Family Man season 3. The star has categorically denied being a part of Family Man 3. He said, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with Shahid Kapoor. I haven’t been offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d love to work with him.”





Currently, the south star is shooting for Master Chef Tamil. As for The Family Man 3, the report claims that there’s no sign of any script or even a script idea. A source close to the team said, “The project(Season 3) is all in the minds of the Franchise’s fans who are not only thinking up plots for Season 3 but even choosing a cast for it.”





The second season of the action thriller web series was released on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Samantha Akkineni’s performance as Tamil rebel Raji. She played with great confidence as she relied on the physicality of Raji than more traditional tools, such as words and facial expressions. Samantha transforms from a demure young woman into a lethal killer, in the span of virtually a couple of minutes. Manoj Bajpayee‘s role as Srikant Tiwari was also hailed for his performance in the web series.



Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in a silent Bollywood film, titled Gandhi Talks, which is written, directed, and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and the creative producer is Divay Dhamija. Talking about the project, Kishor said, “This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates with the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me, Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film.”