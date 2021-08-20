Is Zoya Akhtar Is Introducing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda: Bollywood Scoop

The well-known director of the film industry, Zoya Akhtar, is soon going to make a film on the international comic book Archie. Zoya is engaged in making the Indian adaptation of this comic book. This film will not be released on the big screen. It is being said that this film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Zoya has finalized the names of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor for the film. Apart from these two, Zoya was looking for another fresh face, and her search is over now.

According to Pinkvilla’s report, apart from Suhana and Khushi, Zoya will also launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Not only this, according to the news, Agastya has also started working on the role. If things go well, he will star Agastya in Zoya’s feature film Archie for Netflix. Earlier, while talking to the website, a source had said, ‘The story of some friends will be shown in the film, for this, Zoya is looking for some other young actors apart from Suhana. The entire star cast of the film has not been decided yet, but it is believed that Zoya will cast Suhana. If Suhana and her father Shahrukh Khan like the script, the paperwork will also be completed.



Talking about Agastya Nanda, he is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan i.e. his daughter Shweta Nanda and the son of businessman Nikhil Nanda. According to some media reports, last year his mother Shweta Nanda gave a hint about his work in the film industry. But after that, no information of any kind was revealed. At the same time, let us tell you that Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are both studying abroad. Apart from this, Zoya is making a film on Salim-Javed for Netflix. It will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. Above is the journey of India’s greatest writer duo. There is no information yet about when this film will be released.