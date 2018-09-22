Share

Bollywood celebs have started arriving for the Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal’s engagement bash that is reportedly being held at Lake Como, Italy. Janhvi Kapoor is the newest fashionista on the block and the proof of the same is her latest outing at the event. The 21-year-old is wearing a black evening gown and her pictures are ruling the internet.

Taking the glam quotient to another level, Janhvi can be seen wearing a classy black sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Bollywood stylist Tanya Ghavri posted a picture of the Dhadak actress on social media, where she looks GORGEOUS. Her Leaving her hair open with loose curls, she accentuated her look with statement earrings and bold red lipstick.

Check out the photos:

Doesn’t she look gorgeous? S She is indeed a splitting image of her mother Sridevi and just like her mother, Janhvi too has a great fashion sense.S he never goes wrong with fashion choices per se. One look is enough to make you fall in love with her. She knows how to please fashion critics with her stylish appearances.

On the professional front, Janvhi received a warm welcome in Bollywood this year with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’. Now, she is gearing up for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers have not yet revealed much about the film except that it is a period drama.