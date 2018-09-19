The happiness and celebrations in the Ambani family cease to stop. From the engagement of their son Akash Ambani with diamond tycoon’s daughter Shloka Mehta to their lovely daughter saying yes to her boyfriend Anand Piramal, the Ambani family is all set to host the biggest wedding ceremonies this year. The twins Akash and Isha Ambani are marrying their love this year and the weddings ceremonies of the two are anticipated not just by the people of India but the whole world as well.

Isha Ambani said yes to her long time love Anand Piramal in a temple in Mahabaleshwar. After a very low-key proposal, the couple shared the news with their families and received their blessings. However, they weren’t officially engaged.

According to news sources, Isha and Anand have decided to make their relationship official by putting a ring to it. They would be getting officially engaged in Italy this Friday. The celebrations have already started in the Ambani family and the entire nation is gearing up to see pictures from the grandest of the grand affairs. Italy would see one of the biggest events as the venue for the couple’s engagement has been chosen as Italy.

As for the pre wedding functions, the parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have chosen the beautiful City of Lakes, Udaipur as the venue. The who’s who of different industries would be invited to the ceremony and make it a star studded affair. As per Indian traditions, the Ambanis have also decided to marry their daughter Isha first and then they would plan for Akash’s wedding. Isha and Piramal will tie the knot on December 12 this year while the wedding of Akash and Shloka would take place in March 2019.

Talking about Anand, he is the son of Swati Piramal and businessman, Ajay Piramal. He is a graduate from Harvard Business School and has also studied Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. Isha’s husband-to-be is the executive director of Piramal Enterprises, which is reportedly valued at $4 billion.

He founded two startup companies, a real estate startup – Piramal Realty and a rural healthcare startup – Piramal eSwasthya. Anand was also given the title of the Youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber, Youth Wing. The 33-year-old entrepreneur popped the question to Isha on their Mahabaleshwar trip, and they continued the celebrations with an intimate family lunch.