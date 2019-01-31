Isha Ambani Changes Her Name Post Wedding, Cried Hard At Her Vidaai

Share

With the top Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor changing her name post her wedding, everyone was eyeing on Isha Ambani to change her name. She married her boyfriend Anand Piramal on December 12 last year and has been in the limelight ever since. Her wedding was the talk of the town and it was one of the most expensive weddings of all. Now we have Isha Ambani has changed her surname.

Isha Ambani is now officially Isha Ambani Piramal. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Isha Ambani has revealed that she added the Piramal Surname to her own own name. The official Instagram handle of Vogue India has shared the following cover picture and captioned the post as, “She’s born to a fabled last name. But this modern-day heiress is determined to create her own legacy. Girl-to-watch Isha Ambani Piramal (@_iiishmagish) talks to Vogue India editor-in-chief Priya Tanna (@priya_tanna) about work, life and the future, and why, for her, India is at the heart of it all.” Wow! Isha Ambani has changed her name post-marriage!

Isha Ambani Piramal has shared a lot with Vogue India about her wedding, her work and life post-marriage. Talking about her D-day, the 27-year-old shared, “The wedding went off beautifully. Like any other bride, I had my share of bridal jitters but getting married at home made it very special and I had the time of my life celebrating my most memorable moments with all the people I love.”