Isha Ambani Piramal Dazzles In A Black Dress, She Proves Herself, A Fashion Diva; Check Out Her Unseen Pictures

Isha Ambani Parimal, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, proves herself once again as a fashion diva. Recently, she was seen with Christian Louboutin. In the world full of trends and fashion, it is hard enough to maintain classic attire. It is really rare that we meet people who know what they are wearing. Isha Ambani, the gorgeous Ambani girl, is a perfect epitome of eternal beauty. The powerful heiress of the Reliance Industry is living up to her name. She always creates headlines with her fantastic sense of styling.

Isha carries any outfit with so much of elegance and grace, simple to say, she can slay any outfit anywhere. Recently, her unseen pictures had got hold with renowned people of the glam world shared by socialite, Natasha Poonawala on the occasion of Christian Louboutin’s birthday. In one of the pictures, Isha stunned everyone in an all-black outfit. Maintaining her elegance, she tied her hair in a loose ponytail at the back.

Isha Ambani married Anand Parimal, son of Ajay Parimal and Swati Parimal on December 12, 2018. She had opted for a lovely beautiful wedding dress. A few weeks ago, She carried a princess look for a charity event hosted by her. In metallic pink gown with a princess cut corset, she had nude-toned makeup and smoky eyes. Her look was completed with soft curls. She is such a dazzling beauty.

Isha had also opened up on her natural sense of fashion. She talked about what she likes wearing. In an interview, she shared, “At work, I love wearing Indian clothes. cotton kurtas with block prints. I think it’s one of the greatest things about being Indian—our clothes! I used to hate dressing up in business formals during my time in America. It was a nightmare to get into a blazer. It works well for slim bodies, but how do you wear a pencil skirt if you have a curvy body? Off work, I like wearing international and Indian designers—Valentino, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Dolce & Gabbana, Manish Malhotra, Celine, and Sabyasachi are some of my favorites. I love it when a garment fits just right, and that’s not easy. For my comfort picks, I switch between my salwar kameez, Lululemon sweats, and cozy sweaters.”