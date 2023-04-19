Isha Ambani’s Twins Receive A Jungle-Themed Gift Hamper; Pics Surface On The Internet!

Isha Ambani’s twins, Krishna and Aadiya, got thoughtful presents that were especially customized for them. You must not miss it!

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani is the most trending couple in the town. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. At her opulent mansion, Antilia, on December 12, 2018, Isha married her true partner, Anand. The pair then embarked on their parenting journey on November 19, 2022, after Isha gave birth to her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, in Los Angeles. Since then, the couple has been occupied taking care of their children as parents. If reports are anything to go by, Isha Ambani’s in-laws gave a 50,000 sq. feet mansion to her daughter-in-law on her marriage.

Isha Ambani’s twins receive customized presents





We just came across a photo of the lovely gift basket that Isha Ambani’s twin daughters, Krishna and Aadiya, received from a close friend or relative. The hamper had a jungle motif which was beautifully wrapped in paper with stripes and polka dots in shades of yellow, white and green. The hamper was decorated with charming animal cutouts and artificial leaves as well. The present was too adorable to pass up because it was especially made for Isha’s little children.

When Isha’s Son, Krishna Received A Gift-Laden Cart

Isha Ambani’s twins received specially customized gifts from their loved ones. Another view reveals a blue waggon with the word “Krishna” printed on it. The cart’s exteriors were elegantly embellished with white stones, bear stickers and other adorable cutout images. Inside, we can see a variety of gifts, including soft toys and stickers with panda themes that were chosen especially for Krishna Ambani, Isha Ambani’s son. A lovely baby elephant is seated on a circle-shaped seat at the top. The present was thoughtful and adorably adorable, in fact!

Grand Welcome of Isha Ambani’s Twins

Isha Ambani, wife of Anand Piramal, and her twins landed in Mumbai on November 19, 2022. The couple was given a warm greeting at their Worli home, Karuna Sindhu, after they returned from the US. A group of highly qualified and reputable physicians from Mumbai reportedly traveled to Los Angeles before joining them in Mumbai, according to sources. To ensure the twins’ first trip is safe and successful, one of America’s top paediatricians, Dr. Gibson, also went with the group of medical professionals. Eight American nannies and nurses with specialised training looked after the babies.

To mark the special occasion, Ambani’s donated 300 kgs of gold in the puja which was held on December 25, 2022. Besides that, they also distributed prasad in various temples of India including, Tirupati Balaji Temple-Tirumala, Shrinathji-Nathdwara, Shree Dwarkadhish Temple and others.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal On Dinner Date

Isha Ambani Piramal and Anand Piramal, in the meantime, took a vacation from their parental responsibilities and made time to spend time together over the weekend. The first-time parents and their pals went out for a dinner date in Bandra on April 16, 2023. The new mother was seen wearing a brown-hued patterned silk nightsuit for their dinner date, which consisted of a buttoned shirt and half-pants. Anand, on the other hand, was wearing a black bottom and a blue-colored t-shirt. The simplicity of the couple garnered lots of appreciation from the admirers.

Isha Ambani’s Lavish Tuscany-themed rooftop party

At her and Anand Piramal’s home, “Karuna Sindhu,” Isha Ambani threw a Tuscany-themed rooftop celebration on April 14, 2023, which was attended by her close friends and family. Isha succeeded in evoking an Italian atmosphere on her rooftop in India.

It had delicious Italian cuisine and its decor was inspired by Tuscany. Pictures from the party were making the rounds online, and the sneak peeks were delectable. Isha transformed into a stunning hostess for the occasion and was spotted wearing a vivid red dress with white flower patterns all over it. Isha chose to go makeup-free and wore no jewelery, leaving her hair loose. Her floral dress was worth Rs. 41000.

First Picture of Isha Ambani’s twins

The first-ever clear image of Isha Ambani’s twins, Krishna and Aadiya, was released a few months ago on one of her fan pages. Mukesh Ambani is seen in the photo carrying his granddaughter Aadiya while Krishna is being held by an another person. The charming photo was taken during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s goldhana ceremony and featured the little twins dressed alike.