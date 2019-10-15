Ishaan Khattar And Janhvi Kapoor Recreate Karwa Chauth Scene From The Movie ‘DDLJ’; Watch Video
In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor was speaking about women’s roles and characters in the film. Janhvi said, “Times are changing, but I still think we need to have a little less sanitized role for women. The best such role I can think of, in the Indian context, is the one played by Nutan in Bandini.” She added, “There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female – roles such as the female versions of Kabir Singh or the Joker.”
Talking about the best advice she has received which has helped her in her acting career so far, Janhvi revealed, “You just need to be alive, present, and receptive at the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set, right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best.”
