Ishaan Khattar’s Father, Rajesh Khattar Becomes A Father Again; Welcomes First Baby With Wife, Vandana

Shahid Kapoor’s family is the best example of what we call a family. Despite of so many complications, they are always there for each other. For those who are a bit confused, here you go. Pankaj Kapoor got married to Neelima Azeem and ggave birth to Shahid Kapoor. Later Pankaj Kapoor got married to Supriya Pathak and their children are Sanah Kapoor and Ruhaan Kapoor. While Neelima got married to Rajesh Khattar and gave birth to Ishaan Khattar, later divorced.

Inspite of all these complications, the Kapoor knows how to there for each other as a family. Now Ishaan Khattar’s father, Rajesh Khattar has been married to Vandana Sajnani since 2008. And after so many failures, the couple gave birth to their first child. The couple had gone through three miscarriages, 3 failed IVFs, IUI and had even faced failure at surrogacy. Have a look here:

On the auspasicous occassion of Janmashtami i.e., August 24, 2019, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their baby boy after being married for 11 years. The couple is on cloud nine and enjoying every bit of being new parents. Rajesh Khattar expressed his joy in an interaction with Bombay Times, he stated, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him.”

He further added, “The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods.”

On becoming a father at the age of 50, elated the father shared, “For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category. Of course, age is always a concern, as babies need energetic parents, but seeing Vandana struggle over the years to have a baby, I didn’t want to come in her way. I am a staunch believer that every child is born with his own destiny and I would want to do everything possible for my kids for as long as I am around. So yes, I am reliving fatherhood except that the first time, I was a lot younger. Right now, the immediate biggest change that I am experiencing is that after almost six months, I don’t have to wake up in a hospital or go to one… it’s a big relief that all that is behind us now.”

He further added, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age.”

Talking about losing twins, Vandana remarked, “I was carrying twins and I was the happiest woman in the world. But by the third month, I was told to stitch my cervix. I was admitted to the hospital and was there with my legs up for three months, absolutely immobile. That was the toughest experience and the most difficult time of my life. I went through bouts of depression and hours of crying. My husband was my pillar of strength and he stayed with me in the hospital every single day, sleeping on the sofa.”

And further added, “All I can say is that everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Also, my condition worsened, and I had to stay in the hospital for another month because something went wrong with the surgery and I had a wound infection. Everything took a toll on me and I felt like I was having a breakdown. I prayed for strength and whatever the hardships, I knew I had to fight it out. I did not give up! What mattered was my child; the pain was nothing in front of this miracle baby, who fought for two-and-a-half months in the NICU.”