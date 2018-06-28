Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The second song from Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak released earlier today and it is already grabbing a lot of attention. Zingaat, the popular song from Marathi blockbuster Sairat, has been recreated for the movie. While Janhvi is slaying a desi girl look, Ishaan too is looking super cool as a boy next door.

At the Zingaat song launch, Janhvi & Ishaan spoke at length about their character in the film, about the film Sairat, and also about their song Zingaat. While speaking about their roles in the films and the impact it had on their lives, Ishaan said “Janhvi is way too different in real life. But now after shooting for the film, she is very much inspired by her character, and is actually turning into a bully.”

Speaking further about the same, Dhadak actor said, “actually during the shoot of the film, we used to have this conversation about how diametric opposite our characters are than our real selves.”

He went on to say, “In that sense, I am more of a Parthvi in real life, and Janhvi is more like Madhu, personality-wise.” Parthvi & Madhu are the names of the characters they’re essaying the role of in the movie.

Dhadak, directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan is ready to hit the theatres on July 20. The movie marks the debut of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter.