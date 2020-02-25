Ishaan Khatter’s Adorable Birthday Wish For his ‘bhaijaaaaaaan’, Shahid Kapoor; Inside Details of The Birthday Bash With Pictures

Share

How many times when B-town actors and celebrities have given glimpses of their daily lives to their fans and followers. From adorable and fun filled photos of their families and friends, to love filled greeting and blessings, they have man a times used social media to show affection and admiration for their loved ones. So when Bollywood’s rising star, Ishaan Khatter posted his lovely birthday wish for his big brother cum mentor, Shahid Kapoor, the whole media was in awe of the two.

As Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today, on 25th February,2020, many of his fans, family and friends flooded the social media with their wishes and greetings. But the most heartfelt and raw greetings came from none other than his little bro, Ishaan Khatter. While taking to his Instagram handle and sharing some candid pictures of Shahid, the ‘Dhadak’ star wrote a very endearing caption for his ‘bhaijaaaan’. He wrote, “OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya 🔥

Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan”.

Though the actor already opened up about his plans in an interview with Hindustan Times, and revealing that the family celebration is going to take place in Chandigarh, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming film, fans were left astounded with the warm gathering and the love filled pictures that graced the media. In a video surfacing on the internet, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor was found surrounded by his close friends and family, cutting a two-tiered cake, with wife, Mira Rajput by his side. With Mira on his right and father, actor Pankaj Kapoor on his left, Shahid looks extremely elated as he blows the candles, and cuts the cake.

Taking to her Instagram story to wish Shahid on this special day, Mira Rajput also shared an adorable selfie with him and added an even adorable caption along with. With her caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the stunning creature made sure to spell her heart out and let her husband know of her infinite love.