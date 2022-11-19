Ishita Dutta Celebrates The Success Of Drishyam 2, Fans Get Crazy- Checkout

Are the flowers beautiful or is there someone who is enhancing their beauty, Ishita is proving it…Ishita Dutta is riding on the wings of success with the positive response, she is getting for her film Drishyam 2. Ishita celebrated this success on her Instagram with her very beautiful look. Ishita took to her Instagram and shared her pics in a red and pink one-shoulder sleeveless dress with a stunning floral pattern.

Ishita Dutta is busy with the success party of her film Drishyam-2. And also very happy with the success of the film. Because even in the first part of this film, Ishita’s beauty and her acting ability were liked by everyone. Ishita was able to make her presence feel strongly amid big stars.

Ishita looks even more effective in the second part of the film. Ishita’s beauty is making fans crazy.

Expressing her happiness, Ishita took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself in a light red and pink One Shoulder Sleeveless dress with a stunning floral pattern. Along with her photo, Ishita wrote in the caption, “The response is making my heart go Sha la la la la ❤️❤️❤️”

Ishita is looking very beautiful in these photos. Her fans are unable to decide whether she is more beautiful Pushp or Ishita. But Ishita told by her looks that Pushpa is always a great woman. Ishita’s outfit has been designed by famous fashion designer Mandira Wirk. Ishita’s outfit is very light and comfortable but also beautiful. Not only Ishita’s outfit, but Ishita’s other jewellery is also very subtle but effective. Ishita is wearing London rag plain white Lace-up Gladiator sandals with the outfit. Ishita wore silver earrings from Arnimaa – The House of Accessoriesories along with a curly hairstyle which enhanced her face. Ishita’s hairstyling, makeup and photography are done by Ashish Ojha.

her looks make fans crazy just like her film and her acting. Ishita is seen flaunting her toned legs in her Thigh-high slit dress. And she is giving a pouting pose. Ishita’s beauty is shining in this dress.