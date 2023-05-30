Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth Buy Their Dream Home Before Baby’s Arrival, Share ‘Grih Pravesh’ Video!

The home of actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who plays Ajay Devgan’s daughter in the film ‘Drishyam,’ will soon welcome a small visitor. The couple just threw a baby shower and posted all of the beautiful photos on social media. Ishita and Vatsal Seth, on the other hand, are getting ready to move into their new home before their child arrives. In this situation, Ishita has uploaded a video of her new home’s housewarming on social media.

Ishita Dutta shares Grih Pravesh video

Ishita posted the reel to her Instagram. In the video, the actress is seen getting ready for a housewarming party while wearing gold jewellery and a yellow saree. During this, Ishita also flaunted her pregnant belly. The actress captioned the photo, “New beginning.” In the video, he places the Kalash according to Gujarati traditions before performing the Satyanarayan Katha and Aarti at the new residence.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Elder Sister Tanushree Dutta assumed her pregnancy before everyone

Tanushree Dutta, Ishita’s elder sister and actress, revealed in her condition that she had suspected Ishita was pregnant even before the news broke. “Sometimes, I have strong intuition,” he explained. I actually called Ishita after viewing that picture. She explained. She was surprised that I had guessed it. She stated that she was unaware of her pregnancy at the time the photo was shot.

Searching for Baby’s name

She went on to tell how her family has begun brainstorming names for the child. “But first, let’s see if it’s a girl or a boy,” she explained. Then I’ll offer some names to Vatsal and Ishita. Most of my names will be spiritual in nature. I’ve always been interested in spirituality, and I’ve just delved deeper into it.