“Accused, Kangana Ranaut has failed to appear before this Court for consecutive five dates on one pretext or another and has essentially misused the liberty and accordingly, cannot be granted the relief of permanent exemption,” said Javed Akhtar’s reply to the affidavit filed by the actress seeking permanent exemption from court appearances. The case pertains to a television interview that Kangana gave on July 19, 2020, and linked Javed Akhtar with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana on November 3, under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The defamation proceedings were initiated by Javed Akhtar in Andheri Magistrate Court to which Kangana Ranaut had applied for permanent exemption of appearance last month. Her contention in the application filed by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee was that the various dates of trial on regular basis would require her to travel miles from different work locations to Mumbai. Thus, causing hardship to her. She had also raised concerns that if due to this trial she is unable to meet her professional commitments, both she and the production houses will incur huge financial losses.

It is with this regard that Javed Akhtar responded and opposed Kangana Ranaut’s plea. Akhtar’s reply, filed through advocate Jay Bharadwaj, stated that as per Section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the exemption could not be granted in a bailable offence. Andheri Magistrate Court had issued a bailable warrant for Kangana on March 1, 2021, and she had appeared before the Court to get that warrant canceled but on any date that the court has asked her to remain present, she was never there.

Javed Akhtar pointed out that the proceedings were at a stage where it would not take place if Kangana is not physically present. He submitted that Kangana’s conduct was such that it indicated a casual approach as she had never remained present except for her bail. His reply stated, “Conduct of the Accused, Kangana speaks volumes about the casual approach with which the present case is being treated coupled with the fact that till date the accused has not remained present even on a single date when the matter came up for hearing.” The Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri has granted a last chance to Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Court in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Court made it clear that a bailable warrant will be issued against the actress if she fails to appear for the next hearing. The court is likely to pass an order on the permanent exemption issue on September 1.