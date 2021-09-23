In the entire eight years in Bollywood, Tapsee Pannu was seen going from playing just a commercial heroine to the lead actress, and it seems that her presence in film provides some interesting content.

In an interview, Tapsee had some conversations regarding the completion of several projects during the Covid pandemic, along with turning the producer and the place where she seems to be seeing her project going.

She was asked regarding her transition from character to character in such a short span. She replied that it drains her out and fatigued her. After she started working last year after the lockdown, she went from one movie to another. Even Rashmi Rocket and the movie after it had her running for most of the parts of the narrative. She was wrapping up four films between September and February and finished two movies, which did not need much pressure.

The fatigue was both physical as well as mental and at other times, she was not likely to be feeling fatigued as much as she felt currently. She was drained when the Dobaaraa cast was joined by her, and along with that, she was also trained for the Shabaash Mithu at the same time. It was exhausting to both get trained as well as shoot at the same time.

Taapsee went on saying, “I stayed put at home after Dobaaraa wrapped up to charge my batteries before the biopic based on Mithali Raj kicked off. It doesn’t bother me that I keep playing these offbeat women because I have done the typical stuff at the beginning of my career. I’m now enjoying being the grey, bad girl”.

She admitted that it is quite fun to have the ability to become all kinds of characters. She even feels that it is quite dangerous if someone becomes complacent in the profession. The liberty of experimenting is the exact thing provided by a certain line of work hugely.

Taapsee Pannu is a beautiful talented actress and we all wait for more of her films to come!