‘It Was Luck That I Was Not Harmed’: Natalie Portman Warns Child Actors About Working In Hollywood!

Natalie Portman, the Oscar winner, recently spoke out about her experiences as a child actor, underlining that her unblemished career was “an accident of luck.” On Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Portman expressed concern about young people entering the entertainment industry, saying she would not advise them to pursue acting.

Natalie Portman Discusses Her Journey As A Child Artist

Natalie also discussed her experiences as a child performer in the industry. When asked about it in an interview, the Oscar-winning actress stated, Portman stated, “I don’t believe that kids should work.” She emphasized the significance of play and education in a child’s upbringing, which aligned with her opinion that children should not work. Given the increased awareness and conversation around child performers in recent years, the actress advocated a cautious and mindful approach. I believe it was virtually by chance that I was not wounded, which was exacerbated by my overprotective, lovely parents. You don’t like it while you’re a youngster, but you appreciate it as an adult.”

“She stated that she had come across too many bad stories that made her think children ought to be involved,” she responded when asked if she would be okay if her children followed in her footsteps. Having said that, I recall every chat we’ve had over the last few years. People have become more attentive and cautious as a result. However, I do not believe that children should work. “I think that kids should be able to play as well as attend school.”

Despite her success as a child performer, Portman’s journey reveals the hurdles and complexities inherent in the entertainment industry, particularly for young talent.

Portman, who shot to prominence at the age of 13 with her appearance in Léon: The Professional, acknowledged the importance of money and her protective parents in securing her safety in her early career. Despite her personal great experiences, she cautioned against children entering the profession, emphasizing the risks.

When asked about her breakout picture, Léon: The Professional, Portman admitted to having “complicated” sentiments about the 1994 thriller. Despite its beloved position and career-launching impact, she stated that the picture now had “cringey” elements. Portman also addressed the claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the film’s director, Luc Besson, calling them “devastating.”

Natalie Portman’s Work Front

Natalie Portman will next be seen in Todd Haynes’ next picture May December. Portman plays actress Elizabeth Berry, who is slated to play Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) in a film.