Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput announced their pregnancy earlier this year in a unique and endearing manner. The couple took to their social media and shared a picture of their daughter Misha Kapoor with the words ‘Big Sister’ written next to her. And last night i.e. on the night of 05 September, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in the world.

Mira Rajput was spotted on a dinner date with hubby Shahid a day before her delivery. The couple had looked adorable walking hand-in-hand post their outing. Mira was admitted into the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai at 4 pm in the evening. Her mother Bela Rajput was papped outside the hospital in the late evening. At around 10:30 pm, Mira delivered a baby boy.

This is the time of utmost happiness for Mira and Shahid. Their 2-year-old daughter Misha Rajput has become a big sister now. The entire Kapoor and Rajput family is on cloud nine and their happiness has no bounds. Fans of Mira and Shahid are also overjoyed. The entire web space is flooded with congratulatory messages for the second time parents.

Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem and his half-brother Ishaan Khattar were the first ones to arrive at the hospital to meet the little one and congratulate Shahid and Mira.

Within a few hours, the good news spread across the media and the social media was filled with good wishes and congratulatory messages.

Alia Bhatt, who was Shahid’s co-star in the film Shaandar, congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Pragya Yadav, a film producer who is a close friend of Mira and wife of director Abhishek Kapoor, took to Instagram and wrote, “Biggest congratulations to all of you!!! ❤️ My darling Mira it’s been a beautiful journey and I’m so happy I got to share it with you, it’s been special! love love and more love 💖💕🌸 @mira.kapoor#itsaboy #bumpbuddies #love #kapoors“

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family 😍 So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers 🤩 always… Ting ! #babyboy #Happiness #Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Wishing your little bundle of joy a lifetime of happiness good health and abundance of love @shahidkapoor @MiraRajput

Congratulations!!! Prayers & good wishes for you all🤗 — Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) September 6, 2018

Oyyyèeee… Congratulations my bro @shahidkapoor and #MiraRajput for such amazing family planning!! #Misha's gonna love her baby brother.. Elder sisters are the best.. My love to your beautiful lil' family.. God bless.. Enjoy the riot!!!🤗😘 — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) September 5, 2018

Congratulations @shahidkapoor and #MiraKapoor as you welcome your little angel to the world. May your family be filled with love and joy, always! God bless. — BhushanKumar (@itsBhushanKumar) September 6, 2018

Many many congratulations and best wishes to the lovely couple Shahid and Mira. We wish them a lifetime full of happiness and a healthy life to the little baby boy.